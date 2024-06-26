Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

Trump versus Biden: The first TV debate before the US election is imminent. The MAGA movement is trying to defame the political opponent.

Washington, DC – Fans of the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump seem to be getting nervous shortly before the first TV debate in the 2024 US election campaign. On June 27, the 78-year-old will appear on TV CNN his 81-year-old opponent Joe Biden face – the MAGA movement tries in advance by all means to defame the political opponent. MAGA stands for “Make America Great Again”.

According to Newsweek the suggestion that Biden will take drugs to improve his energy during the 90-minute debate. Texas Representative Ronny Jackson, who was Trump’s doctor and medical adviser in the White House, called on Biden to take a drug test before the debate. He alleged that the incumbent president had already taken performance-enhancing drugs during his State of the Union address in March.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the second TV debate of the 2020 US election on October 22. © Evan Vucci/Patrick Semansky/dpa

Biden faces Trump in TV debate: White House spokesman sees Republicans intimidated

White House spokesman Andrew Bates previously denied claims that Biden took drugs before his State of the Union address. Biden received high praise for the speech, which was seen as a defining moment in his re-election campaign. “It is telling that Republican officials cannot stop proclaiming how intimidated they remain by the president’s State of the Union performance,” Bates told Politico.

The MAGA camp is sticking to the allegations. “If President Biden has to take performance-enhancing drugs to participate in this week’s debate, then it is imperative that he and his doctor disclose this to the American people,” Jackson said. Former Trump White House adviser Stephen Miller also expressed doubt in an X-post that the Democratic frontrunner can prevail in the TV debate without help. He wrote: “What performance-enhancing drugs will Biden use for the debate? There is a reason Biden won’t agree to a drug test. Colossal doping scandal.”

US elections: Pictures show memorable moments in the candidates’ TV duels

US election 2024: Trump changes his mind about Biden shortly before TV debate

In addition, voices from the Republican camp claim CNN may have passed questions on to the President’s team. Richard Grenell, who previously served as acting Director of National Intelligence under Trump, said that debate questions from the CNN to Hillary Clinton.

The allegations come at a time when Trump himself is making his opinion clear about Biden’s chances in the CNNdebate. After previously calling him the “worst debater I have ever faced,” Trump recently said in All-In Podcastthat the president would be a “worthy debater” and that he did not want to underestimate Biden.

Joe Biden: Life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo gallery

TV duel between Biden and Trump: “The Republicans are panicking,” says US veteran Jared Ryan

Voices from the Democratic camp see the attacks on Joe Biden in the run-up to the TV debate as a sign of uncertainty among the Republicans. Reporter Aaron Rupar interpreted the desperate accusations as a sign that the republican are on the verge of collapse. “If you really believed Trump would wipe the floor with ‘Sleepy Joe,’ you wouldn’t spend the entire week before the debate berating the moderator and preemptively accusing Biden of taking performance-enhancing drugs,” he wrote on X.

Veteran Jared Ryan sees the attacks as a clear sign of weakness and writes, also on X: “Republicans are panicking. With Trump becoming increasingly incoherent in the run-up to the first debate, they are looking for excuses for Trump before the debate has even begun.” (Laura May)