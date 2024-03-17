Many fans of the Trabzonsporthe fourth most powerful team in Turkey, have attacked the players of Fenerbahçe, the second most successful in the country, after losing their club at home 2-3.

After the end of the match was blown, the Fenerbahçe players and the technical team tried to celebrate the victory on the pitch, but a large group of Trabzonspor fans burst onto the field and attacked the opponents, as reported by the Turkish agency Anadolu.

The footballers defended themselves, leading to a pitched battle from which the players were rescued by the security forces who accompanied them to the locker rooms. Even some players fought back. The player Osayi-Samuel He went to blows with a fanatic.

Already during the match there had been tensions and the referee, Halil Umut Meler, had interrupted the game several times because Trabzonspor fans were throwing firecrackers and glasses of water onto the field.

Fenerbahçe, currently second in the Turkish Super League, has an extraordinary winning streak this year, with 5 wins in a row, including today's, which puts it 30 points ahead of Trabzonspor, in third place.

EFE