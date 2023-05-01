The African Football Confederation (CAF) condemned this Monday the “undisciplined” behavior of fans during this Saturday’s game of the CAF TotalEnergies Champions League in Tunisia after a man will use a

chainsaw in confrontations with the Police.

Brava bar with stolen chainsaw

Barrabrava with a chainsaw. Photo: Screenshots from Souhail Khmira’s video

The first part of the match between the Tunisian Esperanza Deportiva (ES) and the Algerian Juventud Deportiva (KS) from Kabylia had to be suspended for forty minutes after fans of the local team tried to access the field and threw projectiles at the agents, who resorted to the use of tear gas.

In a video shared on social networks, it is shown as A masked man moves through the crowd as he tries to start a chainsaw and cuts through metal debris scattered on the ground as other fans start a fire outside the gates leading onto the pitch.

The alarming images have unleashed a wave of rejection in Tunisia. Above all, after it became known that the machine was stolen minutes before all the chaos was generated in the stadium.

Something EXTREMELY abnormal happened last night in Rades.

Esperance fans were disciplined and well in order all throughout the 1st HT.

Some individuals started causing trouble at HT… one of them had a Chainsaw…

You’re not allowed to bring a lighter into a stadium…#Tunisia pic.twitter.com/IQpZbdQM0D —Souhail Khmira (@SKhmira) April 30, 2023

rejection of violence

“The scenes that took place in Tunisia and Casablanca are unacceptable and we cannot tolerate this in football. We condemn in the strongest terms the unruly actions of some fans. CAF will hand over the case to its judicial structures for further investigation,” the organization’s secretary general, Veron Mosengo-Omba, said in a statement.

The person in charge also defended that the quarterfinals, which started at the beginning of March, offer “a dazzling spectacle and have been a true showcase for African football.”

According to the Ministry of Sports, several individuals raided a workshop located in the basement of the Rades stadium (capital) and stole tools for maintenance, including the chainsaw and a large tire that was later burned, for which “necessary legal measures have been taken“.

The Prosecutor’s Office announced today that it had ordered the crime brigade to arrest this young man, who could be identified thanks to the images shared by Internet users. Although both teams evened the score at 1-1, ES finally qualified for the quarterfinals of the African Champions League and will next face Cairo’s Al-Ahly.

*With EFE