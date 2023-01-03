Buffalo Bills players as teammate Damar Hamlin is taken by ambulance Monday. KIRK IRWIN (Getty Images via AFP)

American football alarm in the United States. Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been rushed by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition after suffering a severe crash in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, 24, was struck by rival player Tee Higgins’ helmet after making a tackle. He got up, but seconds later he collapsed on the field. There were six minutes to go in the first quarter.

The emergency medical services treated the player on the pitch and gave him a cardiorespiratory massage before he was removed from the stadium by ambulance. The NFL game, which was being broadcast live nationwide at prime time, has been suspended, initially temporarily and then permanently postponed. The other players and coaches have first witnessed the attention to Hamlin and then left visibly shaken.

Damar Hamlin, a player for the Buffalo Bills, during a game last November. Duane Burleson (AP)

The American professional league has indicated in a statement that the player is in critical condition. “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association, which is in agreement with the postponement of the game,” he added.

