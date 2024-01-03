Panic in Rome Termini: 27-year-old breaks a passerby's leg and bites the policemen. Arrested

He was waiting for the bus in front of Rome's Termini station. Suddenly a 27-year-old hit her with a piece of wood, breaking her foot. It happened last night in Piazza dei Cinquecento, on the corner with Via Giolitti.

The victim, a 50-year-old woman, was attacked around 4.30 am with a piece of the backrest of a wooden chair. Police officers found the woman on the ground, while the man was still holding the object in his hand.

The man, a 27-year-old Nigerian regular in Italy, then threw himself at the officers, damaging a window of the police car. When he was getting off, according to the Roman edition of the Corriere della Sera, he punched and bit one of the policemen. He was arrested for aggravated assault, resisting a public official and damaging state property.

The woman was taken to hospital where she underwent emergency surgery for a displaced fracture of the tibia, receiving a 40-day prognosis.