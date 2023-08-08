Rome does not stop at the halt and starts darting between the restaurant tables

Scenes of panic in Rome where last Saturday, around 10.30 pm, a man did not stop at a checkpoint, giving rise to a mad chase through the streets of the capital.

The facts, as he tells The Republic, took place in Castelverde, on the outskirts of Rome. The carabinieri were stopping some cars for a routine check when Davide Mascioli, born in 1995 driving a Volkswagen Golf, did not stop at the halt “endangering the safety of the operators who risked being run over”, as law in the deeds.

From there began a long chase with the driver who “jeopardized the safety of the pursuers, the passengers of the vehicle he was driving, including a three-year-old child, and road users”.

On board the vehicle, in fact, there was also a three-year-old boy, the driver’s nephew. “We chased him along a dead end road – is the story provided by the investigators – But he turned into a field and then came out in a side street bordered by a chain. He forced it by passing underneath and got back on the road continuing to overtake other cars, on a very busy street”.

“When we stopped him we saw that there was another boy in the car with him and also a girl with a baby in her arms”.

The boy, arrested for “resisting a public official”, said he ran away because he didn’t have a driving licence. During a search of his home, no drugs were found but in the apartment building where the suspect lives a hashish block was found in a cavity, which however cannot be attributed to Mascioli.