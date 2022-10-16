Panic in promotion football, due to player fainting on the pitch

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Chicó vs. Barranquilla.
Chico vs. Barranquilla.
It happened in the match between Chicó and Barranquilla.
October 15, 2022, 11:18 PM
The Promotion Tournament had an alarming episode this Friday in the match between Chico and Barranquilla at the La Independencia stadium, when a player from Barranquilla collapsed on the playing field, in a match on the first date of the second division’s final home runs.
Jeff MorenoBarranquilla player had to be treated after five minutes of being unconscious on the field and had to leave quickly for the nearest hospital where he was treated urgently after a play where the defender disputed a ball and received a strong blow to the head.
Moreno’s health began to worry, and after several hours of observation, the player managed to be stabilized after the blow.
“Yeferson Moreno is already stable and out of danger, thank God; he stayed last night in Tunja for observation and this morning he was already discharged, ”said Barranquilla’s technical assistant, Luis Melo in an interview with Gol Caracol.
The player will return to Barranquilla to continue his recovery and by obligation he will have to continue under medical observation to see his evolution and his return to training will depend on how his health progresses.
After the first date of the final home runs of the BetPlay Tournament 2022-2, Barranquilla is last in group A with zero points and will have to face Fortaleza on the second day of the local, aspiring to a victory to continue fighting for a place in the grand final of the ascent.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
