Sunday, October 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Panic in promotion football, due to player fainting on the pitch

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 16, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Chico vs Barranquilla

Chicó vs. Barranquilla.

Chico vs. Barranquilla.

It happened in the match between Chicó and Barranquilla.

The Promotion Tournament had an alarming episode this Friday in the match between Chico and Barranquilla at the La Independencia stadium, when a player from Barranquilla collapsed on the playing field, in a match on the first date of the second division’s final home runs.

See also  Record of technical directors in the First Iberdrola

Jeff MorenoBarranquilla player had to be treated after five minutes of being unconscious on the field and had to leave quickly for the nearest hospital where he was treated urgently after a play where the defender disputed a ball and received a strong blow to the head.

Moreno’s health began to worry, and after several hours of observation, the player managed to be stabilized after the blow.

“Yeferson Moreno is already stable and out of danger, thank God; he stayed last night in Tunja for observation and this morning he was already discharged, ”said Barranquilla’s technical assistant, Luis Melo in an interview with Gol Caracol.

The player will return to Barranquilla to continue his recovery and by obligation he will have to continue under medical observation to see his evolution and his return to training will depend on how his health progresses.

After the first date of the final home runs of the BetPlay Tournament 2022-2, Barranquilla is last in group A with zero points and will have to face Fortaleza on the second day of the local, aspiring to a victory to continue fighting for a place in the grand final of the ascent.

See also  Luis Díaz and the defense of Aida Victoria Merlano in the face of criticism: "They run over …"

FOOTBALL REDACTION

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Panic #promotion #football #due #player #fainting #pitch

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

María Antonieta de las Nieves attacks the 'Chilindrina Huachana': "She is fatal"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.