You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Neymar revealed images of his daughter.
Neymar revealed images of his daughter.
The assailants robbed the house where Bruna Biancardi, Neymar’s partner, was.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The house of the Brazilian influencer Bruna Biancardi, The mother of soccer player Neymar’s newborn daughter was attacked in the early hours of this Tuesday and her parents were held hostage.
It may be of interest to you: James ‘explodes’ and asks for the release of Luis Díaz’s father, kidnapped by the ELN
The Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo reported that the Civil Police “investigates a home burglary” occurred in a residential complex in the city of Cotia and in which “Three armed men entered the house and subdued the victims”.
“The suspects They stole bags, watches and jewelry. A 20-year-old young man was arrested on the spot. The second author has already been identified and investigations continue to identify the third and arrest him,” the note added.
On his social networks, Biancardi published a message to “reassure friends and family” and confirmed the assault, in which his parents, aged 52 and 50, They were held hostage by the perpetrators of the robbery.
The Brazilian pointed out that Mavie – her daughter with Neymar who turned one month old on Monday – and her sister were not at home at the time of the robbery. “Thank God everything is fine and material things are regained,” the influencer wrote.
The Public Security Secretariat told EFE that the Cotia Police, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, handles “all hypotheses” in the investigations and will provide “more information when the case is finalized.”
SPORTS
With information from EFE.
More news in EL TIEMPO
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Panic #Neymars #house #criminals #kidnap #newborn #baby