The house of the Brazilian influencer Bruna Biancardi, The mother of soccer player Neymar’s newborn daughter was attacked in the early hours of this Tuesday and her parents were held hostage.

The Public Security Secretariat of São Paulo reported that the Civil Police “investigates a home burglary” occurred in a residential complex in the city of Cotia and in which “Three armed men entered the house and subdued the victims”.

“The suspects They stole bags, watches and jewelry. A 20-year-old young man was arrested on the spot. The second author has already been identified and investigations continue to identify the third and arrest him,” the note added.

On his social networks, Biancardi published a message to “reassure friends and family” and confirmed the assault, in which his parents, aged 52 and 50, They were held hostage by the perpetrators of the robbery.

Photo: Neymar’s Instagram

The Brazilian pointed out that Mavie – her daughter with Neymar who turned one month old on Monday – and her sister were not at home at the time of the robbery. “Thank God everything is fine and material things are regained,” the influencer wrote.

The Public Security Secretariat told EFE that the Cotia Police, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, handles “all hypotheses” in the investigations and will provide “more information when the case is finalized.”

