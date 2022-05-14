Great fear in Milwaukee at the end of the game between the Bucks and the Celtics won by Boston. Not far from the Fiserv Forum, the facility that hosted the semifinal of the Eastrn Conference NBA, there was in fact a violent shooting: according to what the American media reported, no one seems to have lost their lives at the moment, but three people, including one A 16-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man were injured and were immediately taken to hospital. Just two hours later, a second firefight not far from the first left seventeen others injured. Police have already arrested ten people and nine guns have been found.