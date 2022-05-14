Police have already arrested ten people and seized nine firearms. It is still unclear whether there is a link between the race, won by Boston, and the insane aggression
Great fear in Milwaukee at the end of the game between the Bucks and the Celtics won by Boston. Not far from the Fiserv Forum, the facility that hosted the semifinal of the Eastrn Conference NBA, there was in fact a violent shooting: according to what the American media reported, no one seems to have lost their lives at the moment, but three people, including one A 16-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man were injured and were immediately taken to hospital. Just two hours later, a second firefight not far from the first left seventeen others injured. Police have already arrested ten people and nine guns have been found.
Night of Violence
According to some witnesses, the first shots were warned immediately after the end of the match, sparking panic among the fans who started running and screaming. It is unclear whether the shooting is in any way related to the encounter, but on the same night in Milwaukee there were five different gunfights that left three casualties.
