A true nightmare in the air was experienced by the members of the Gambia Football Team, who traveled to the Ivory Coast, headquarters of the African Cup of Nations.

The charter flight returned to the Gambian capital, Banjul, just nine minutes after takeoff due to “technical problems” related to the loss of pressure and oxygen in the cabin, according to the Gambia Football Federation in a statement released by the media. local The Point.

However, some of the team members, the coach Tom Saintfietand the right side, Saidy Jankogave terrifying testimonies of what they experienced in the air and the moments of anguish.

“We all could have been dead. We all fell asleep quickly. Me too. I had brief dreams about what my life was like,” the coach told local media.

“After nine minutes, the pilot decided to return because there was no oxygen supply. Some players did not wake up until after landing,” he added.

“We are now in Gambia and we no longer want to fly with an aircraft of this type. It was the smallest they could find, maybe with propellers, for 50 people. As if the only thing that mattered was that it flew. There are limits, I am willing to die on the football field, I am not willing to die for my work off the field,” added the coach.

For his part, the player gave more details of the drama experienced in the air. “The inhuman heat mixed with the lack of oxygen that was occurring left many people with severe headaches and extreme dizziness. “In addition, people began to fall deeply asleep minutes after entering the plane.”



“While we were in the air, the situation worsened, leaving the pilot with no choice but to initiate an emergency landing at Banjul airport nine minutes after takeoff. Which happened successfully.” “The consequences could have been much worse… Knowing what could have happened if we had been exposed to the situation for longer, on a plane, without oxygen…” he said.

😱 The Gambia team borders on tragedy after running out of oxygen on the plane that was taking them to the Africa Cup: they had to make an emergency landing pic.twitter.com/a2f6yfmYeb — BRAND (@marca) January 11, 2024

PABLO ROMERO

