The pilot Ivan Andaur Santibanez died this Monday, August 14, after presenting health problems on a flight that departed from Miami, USA, until Santiago de Chile.

According to a statement issued by the airline, “the plane had to land for a medical emergency of one of the three members of the command crew.”

The media outlet ‘T13’ picked up the version of the passenger Estefany Petersen, who spoke with one of the nurses who dealt with the situation.

First of all, medical personnel were called to assist the pilot and, although they tried to resuscitate him for an hour, failed to survive.

“The captain died immediately after the symptoms began; it was a cardiorespiratory arrest,” the nurse told the passenger – according to ‘T13’.

“We did not have the necessary or sufficient supplies to perform a good resuscitation,” he added.

During the emergency, they announced that the plane would land because the pilot felt bad. The plane arrived at Tocumen International Airport, in Panama.

Once there, they asked the passengers to vacate the plane because the situation had worsened, a second passenger explained.

And he added: “We got off the plane at 1 pm and they took us to a bunch of hotels that were full. we were 300 people and we could not all fit in a hotel. We made lines, it was horrible experience”.

Who was Iván Andaur Santibáñez?

“Andaur worked as LatAm Flight Captainwas fighter pilot and instructor pilotboth military and commercial”, commented Darío Pérez, who shared a message from the “jaguar squadron” – the squadron of the Chilean Air Force to which he belonged-.

“His skills stood out in every takeoff. Pilot from Latam who carried thousands of passengers to their faraway destinations safely,” his colleagues described.

GOODBYE TO A COMRADE 🙏 Today Iván Andaur Santibáñez (QEPD), from the Alacrán 86-89 Squad, has left for the nest of the distant condors. He passed away last night as a result of a medical emergency that he suffered while serving as a Latam flight captain. FLY HIGH 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/xHqeChdw97 — DARIO A. PEREZ 🇨🇱✈📸 (@DarioAPerezP) August 16, 2023

According to a statement shared by various media, the Chilean airline regretted what happened and emphasized that all the necessary security protocols were carried out to safeguard the life of the pilot who finally died.

“As a Latam group we are deeply moved by what happened and we extend our most sincere condolences to the family of our collaborator. We deeply appreciate your 25 years of experience and his valuable contribution, which was always distinguished by his dedication, professionalism and commitment,” it reads.

