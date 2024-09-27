Friday was a quiet day near the stadium. River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but the authorities invaded the stage and forced it to be evacuated due to a bomb threat.

“A phone call, around 3 p.m., disturbed the calm. It was a bomb threat that forced the stadium to be evacuated and caused commotion among those present,” reported the Clarín newspaper.

False alarm

And he added: “The bomb threat came through the 911 system. Immediately, all members, high school students and employees who were in the club at that time were ordered to evacuate. And the authorities ordered to suspend all scheduled activities.”

The newspaper stated that an “hour after the call that forced the evacuation, the Anti-Explosive Brigade arrived at the club, when there was no longer anyone left inside the institution.”

And he stated: “The Brigade troops toured the facilities to verify that everything was in good condition and carried out the corresponding protocol for these cases. “This way they verified that it was just a false alarm.”