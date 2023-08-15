Panicthe publisher behind indie games like Firewatch and Untitled Goose Games as well as the company behind the ingenious Playdate handheld console, has announced the Panic Games Showcase 2023an event where it will present unreleased games and offer updates on previously presented titles.

The appointment is set at 19:00 Italian on 29 August 2023. You can follow the showcase at the indicated time through the player below or from the Panic YouTube channel, a this address.