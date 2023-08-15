Panicthe publisher behind indie games like Firewatch and Untitled Goose Games as well as the company behind the ingenious Playdate handheld console, has announced the Panic Games Showcase 2023an event where it will present unreleased games and offer updates on previously presented titles.
The appointment is set at 19:00 Italian on 29 August 2023. You can follow the showcase at the indicated time through the player below or from the Panic YouTube channel, a this address.
What can we expect from the event?
According to shared details, the Panic Games Showcase 2023 will last approx 20 minutes and unveil the roadmap of upcoming Panic releases. For the occasion we will see Despelote and Nour: Play With Your Food in action, but also completely new games. During the show there will also be space for behind the scenes on the creation of these titles and the announcement of development partnerships.
Panic specified that some of the games presented during the event will also be at Gamescom 2023 and PAX West 2023. Furthermore, there will be no news regarding the Playdate portable console.
#Panic #Games #Showcase #announced #date #time #publisher #Untitled #Goose #Game #Playdate
Leave a Reply