a flight of Ryanair between the Dutch city of Eindhoven and Palma de Mallorca became a horror trip on Sunday night for passengers on board some very strong turbulence when the plane was about to land in the Balearic Islands.

The departure was already delayed because the wings had to be defrosted, according to passengers. The flight passed calmly, until the gusts of wind that reached speeds of 150 kilometers per hour over Mallorca, They made the situation really violent.

Once they reached the island they were announced over the public address system. ten minutes of turbulence, but after the Boeing 737 made a turn around the island, the first landing attempt had to be aborted.

The pilot told the passengers that he wanted to try again, but that there was no guarantee that they would eventually succeed. In the videos carried by local media You can hear passengers screaming, crying and even praying, in a landing that finally ended successfully and with no consequences other than the terror experienced on board.