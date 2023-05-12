Delfina Gómez Álvarez, candidate for governor of the State of Mexico for MORENA, PT and PVEM, proposed implementing security cameras and panic buttons on public transport of the entity in order to provide greater security to the inhabitants.

The proposal is based on security cameras that would be linked to the C5 Command and Control Center to prevent crimes of robbery, stalking and harassment in Edomex public transport units.

The former head of the SEP affirmed her proposal would address the problem of insecurity that is experienced daily in the entity’s public transport; She also added that she “takes into account the needs of women who use the service every day.”

Insurance with wide coverage in Edomex transport

“We will implement a care protocol for women victims of violence on public transport, in order to guarantee their safety and improve the mobility of the population,” said the native and former mayor of the municipality of Texcoco.

In accordance with her “People’s Proposals for Change”, Delfina Gómez adds to her public transport safety plan that all users of public transport have insurance with comprehensive coverage.

“It is important that users have a insurance that covers medical expenses, compensation, funeral expenses, civil liability and legal assistance in case of any eventuality that can happen on public transport”, pointed out the Morena standard bearer.

Will Delfina Gómez leave the carriers alone?

Gómez Álvarez’s strategy foresees support to carriers of the State of Mexico consists of legal advice, training and modernization of its units.

In addition, the candidate for governor announced that the public transport called “tolerated” and care and regularization programs for motorcyclists will be implemented.

Finally, the morenista commented that there is a close relationship with mobility in the economic development of the State of Mexico, so the improvements in transportation and connectivity that promises to reach office would benefit Mexico’s economic growth.