Express: panic began in Europe after Gazprom’s statement about reducing gas supplies

Panic began in Europe due to the reduction in Russian gas supplies to 33 million cubic meters per day through the Nord Stream, which was announced by Gazprom. About it told Jacob Paul, columnist for the British newspaper Express.

The article notes that the energy ministers of the countries of the European Union (EU) immediately drew attention to the situation. The heads of energy departments will hold an emergency meeting in Brussels on this issue, they will discuss an emergency plan to save gas.

The material also says that this is exactly the development that the European Commission feared, since the EU imports 40 percent of its gas from Russia.

And while much of the EU is feeling the effects of gas pressures that are starting to spin the energy crisis out of control, exposing Russian power over supplies to Europe, the bloc is doing its best to avoid a nightmare scenario for the winter.

Earlier it became known that gas prices in Europe skyrocketed after Gazprom’s announcement to stop another engine at the Portovaya station. Now the daily throughput of the station will be up to 33 million cubic meters per day – compared to the current 67 million cubic meters and the standard 167 million cubic meters that go through the Nord Stream.

The Russian giant announced the shutdown of the first turbine back in mid-June, saying that it could not return Siemens equipment from repairs in Canada due to sanctions.