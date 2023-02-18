BFMTV: Mass panic breaks out at Paris mall after customer falls

Mass panic broke out at the Four Seasons shopping center in Paris after a visitor fell from a height. About this on Saturday, February 18, informs BFM TV channel.

The incident took place in the Paris district of La Defense. According to the channel’s sources in the police, the man fell from a high floor, and his fall provoked a noise, which caused panic among the visitors. The identity of the deceased and the cause of the incident are unknown.

Law enforcement also noted that no shots reported by social media users were fired. In turn, the prefecture of Paris urged citizens to avoid the area where the emergency happened.

