The neighborhood copNervously, a man and woman stand on the desk at the reception. Their 14-year-old daughter left for school this morning, but never made it there. While I listen to their concerns, I hear that colleagues have found a bicycle at the railway. In this new episode of the section De Wijkagent: the grief of parents who lose their daughter.
Janet de Vos
Latest update:
15:20
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Panic #daughter #school #police #find #bicycle #railway
Leave a Reply