They all receive thirty or forty phone calls a day from complete strangers. And it doesn't stop there, says lawyer Ina Brouwer. On the street, a car drove past a student who is on one of the banga lists. The window went down: hey, you're so and so! “Panic attacks. Crying fits. Some students deregister from the university,” she says. “They no longer want to study, leave Utrecht.”

In recent weeks, Utrecht students have ended up on two 'banga lists'. Their name, photo, telephone number and student house are accompanied by texts such as “dirty horny”. Others are called “dragons.” The makers of the second list are unknown. The first list was made up by members of the Utrecht Student Corps. The police arrested two twenty-year-old men on Friday. They are suspected of insult, libel and slander.

The corps suspended several members indefinitely, apologized and promised a culture change. Utrecht University and Utrecht University of Applied Sciences will stop financing the association for this calendar year.

Ina Brouwer (73) supports the parents of some of the women on the lists. Parents and daughters filed a report together. She is a lawyer specialized in privacy and a former Member of Parliament of the Communist Party of the Netherlands and GroenLinks. She has also been critical of the culture of the corps, of which she herself was a member (“a long time ago”). The parents Brouwer supports want her to tackle that culture. How is she going to do that?

Why did the parents file a report?

“Students did not want USC and the perpetrators to know that they had reported the crime. They fear reprisals. Parents said: but this cannot remain without consequences. They saw what it did to their children. So they took the lead. Ultimately, a few daughters decided to also report it.”

How would you describe the culture that parents want to change?

“During my student days I was a member of the women's association Magna Pete, a predecessor of Vindicat, the Groningen corps. After two years I ran away screaming. I come from a family where men and women are treated equally and was not used to belittlement. That did happen. “Oh, here come the grooves again,” the young gentlemen would say, for example, when we as women entered the club. I thought: what am I hearing? The men dismissed it as a joke and stuck to what they called 'old traditions'.”

Aren't all men like that?

“Of course not. It's certainly not all men, but that macho culture is tolerated. Still. Also by reunionists. The Utrecht men's corps had last year a party where a prostitute was present, reunionists also came there. I've seen pictures of that. Then you see them standing next to this woman as if they were standing next to a cow. It's terrible.”

“What is now exacerbating this culture: this behavior ends up in the digital world. The effect for the girls on the list is therefore many times greater. Names, addresses and telephone numbers are everywhere thanks to the Internet. The list has been shared thousands of times.”

How can you legally do something about this?

“According to the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), it is unlawful, or not permitted, to process personal data without permission – address and telephone numbers, among other things. And special data are extra privacy-sensitive personal data, certainly not. Including about sexuality. Based on the GDPR you can request deletion. That's what we are going to do. Also at the platforms it is on. And we will hold the perpetrators liable for the damage suffered and file a complaint with the Dutch Data Protection Authority. We also want to hold the association liable from an administrative law point of view.”

For what?

“After previous banga lists, covenants were signed stating: we want to prevent this from happening again and we are going to take effective measures. That clearly failed. We want to ensure that the associations draw up stricter rules, which are then strictly enforced. If you do something that is not allowed, you can leave.”

“In addition, as of January 1, criminal law has a law that makes doxing a punishable offense. That is intimidating by publishing private information. Private information has certainly been published here and that was certainly threatening.”

The way you explain it now, the consequence of the publication is threatening. But with doxing it has to be intimidation, right?

“With this type of doxing it is always said: it was a joke, I didn't do it to hurt anyone. But intent can also be indirect, for example, if you could have known what the consequences were. The aim of these young gentlemen was undoubtedly mainly to impress other corps members. Gosh, they dare! This is on the edge! But that also means that the perpetrators already knew that it was wrong and intimidating. That is also a form of intent in criminal law.”

You also have contact with the college and university. What role do they have in this?

“You used to hear: associations sit in their own house, they can draw up their own rules. That is incorrect. If something happens in an association that is against the law, there must be consequences. In America, universities draw up rules of conduct. Students must sign those rules, which demonstrate the norms and values ​​of the institutions. If you violate it, you can disappear. Not after a warning, but immediately.”

“And I also argue for statements from the business community and top government officials – that is where many of these men end up. They should say: we don't hire people who treat women like that. Because who wants to be hired as a top woman next to a top man who thinks this is normal?”

