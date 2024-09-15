A tragedy was narrowly avoided this morning in Piazza San Carlo, in the heart of the Piedmontese capital, during one of the most anticipated parades of the Motor Show. A Lancia Delta rally car, protagonist of the event, lost control for reasons yet to be ascertained, ending up in the crowd behind the barriers. The toll is fifteen people injured, fortunately all slightly.

Panic at Turin Rally: Car Crashes Into Crowd

The accident occurred at the height of St. Teresa Streetduring a performance. The dynamics are not yet clear, but according to initial reconstructions, the driver of the car made a mistake in a maneuver. Among the fifteen injuredfive people are in hospital for further assessments. The others received assistance on site from rescue teams, who intervened immediately.

The teams of the Croce Verde of Turin and the Red Cross of Moncalieri arrived promptly at the scene of the accident, offering first aid. Most of the injured, as far as we know, are classified as green code. Only one woman, in yellow code, was rushed to the Mauriziano hospital. The victim suffered a broken leg, but her life is not in danger.

Panic among the public was immediate, but rescuers managed to avoid further complications, quickly bringing the situation under control. A witness present on the scene released the following statement:

“We witnessed a scene straight out of a movie: the car suddenly skidded and hit everything.”

The local police immediately began investigations to understand the causes that led to the accident. Checks are underway with the driver of the Lancia Delta and with those responsible for organizing the event to ascertain any responsibilities. It remains to be clarified whether it was a technical failure or human error.

The investigation also aims to verify the security measures put in place for the event, which is particularly popular given the importance of the Auto Show in the Italian automotive panorama. The event, known for its spectacular nature and for the display of vintage and sports cars, is usually carefully monitored, but the accident has raised questions about the adequacy of protection for the public.

