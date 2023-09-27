Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Panic at Sergio Ramos' house: thieves threaten his children and steal millionaire loot

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2023
in Sports


Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos was a victim of thieves in Seville.

Photo:

Instagram: Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos was a victim of thieves in Seville.

The Spaniard was playing a Champions League match with Sevilla.

The Civil Guard investigates the robbery suffered by the Sevilla FC footballer Sergio Ramos and his wife, the presenter Pilar Rubiowhich occurred last Wednesday at his home in Bollullos de la Mitación (Seville), while the Champions League match between his team and Lens was being played at the Sánchez Pizjuán.

As it has progressed ABC and have confirmed EFE Civil Guard sources, The robbery occurred when the couple’s four children and their caregivers were in the house.without anyone suffering personal injuries.

The investigation is being carried out by the Judicial Police and the newspaper indicates that The thieves took luxury watches, jewelry, designer clothing and cash, without specifying the quantity.

The home that was robbed is in the Finca de La Alegría, where Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio celebrated their wedding in 2019 after getting married in the Seville Cathedral.

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio have been in a relationship for 10 years.

Photo:

Instagram: @sergioramos

At 37 years old, Sergio Ramos signed for Sevilla on September 4, from PSG, and returned to the club where he trained and left 18 years ago to sign for Real Madrid.

With information from EFE

