Panic at Sergio Ramos’ house: thieves threaten his children and steal millionaire loot

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sergio Ramos was a victim of thieves in Seville.
Instagram: Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos was a victim of thieves in Seville.
The Spaniard was playing a Champions League match with Sevilla.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
E F
The Civil Guard investigates the robbery suffered by the Sevilla FC footballer Sergio Ramos and his wife, the presenter Pilar Rubiowhich occurred last Wednesday at his home in Bollullos de la Mitación (Seville), while the Champions League match between his team and Lens was being played at the Sánchez Pizjuán.
It may be of interest to you: Icardi makes a fool of himself by missing an unusual double play penalty, video
As it has progressed ABC and have confirmed EFE Civil Guard sources, The robbery occurred when the couple’s four children and their caregivers were in the house.without anyone suffering personal injuries.
Read here: Scandal: Manchester United makes drastic decision with Jadon Sancho
The investigation is being carried out by the Judicial Police and the newspaper indicates that The thieves took luxury watches, jewelry, designer clothing and cash, without specifying the quantity.
We tell you: Leonel Álvarez makes a curious request to Atlético Nacional: is he Amaral’s replacement?
The home that was robbed is in the Finca de La Alegría, where Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio celebrated their wedding in 2019 after getting married in the Seville Cathedral.
At 37 years old, Sergio Ramos signed for Sevilla on September 4, from PSG, and returned to the club where he trained and left 18 years ago to sign for Real Madrid.
With information from EFE
More news in EL TIEMPO
E F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Panic #Sergio #Ramos #house #thieves #threaten #children #steal #millionaire #loot