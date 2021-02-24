Shortly after Japan stepped up the fight against coronavirus last spring, Nazuna Hashimoto started having panic attacks. The Osaka gym where he worked as a personal trainer suspended activities, and his friends did not leave the house on the recommendation of the government.

For fear of being alone, she called her boyfriend, with whom she had been in a relationship for a few months, and asked him to come to her house. Even then, sometimes she couldn’t stop crying. Your depression, who had been diagnosed earlier in the year, went into a spiral. “The world I lived in was already small,” he says. “But it felt like it was getting smaller.”

In July, Hashimoto saw no way out and tried to commit suicide. Her boyfriend found her, called an ambulance and saved her life. Now she speaks publicly about her experience because she wants to remove the stigma associated with talking about mental health in Japan.

Although the pandemic is difficult for many in Japan, pressures have worsened for women. As in many countries, the number of women who lost their jobs has increased. In Tokyo, the country’s largest metropolis, about one in five women lives alone, and exhortations to stay home and avoid visiting relatives have exacerbated feelings of isolation. Other women have suffered from the profound disparities in the sharing of housework and childcare in this era of work from home or have experienced an increase in domestic violence and sexual assault.

The increasing psychological and physical burden of the pandemic has been accompanied by a worrying increase in female suicides. In Japan, 6,976 women took their own lives last year, almost 15% more than in 2019. It was the first year-on-year increase in more than a decade.

Photo EFE

Each suicide – and each suicide attempt – constitutes an individual tragedy that arises from a complex constellation of reasons. But the rise among women, which lasted for seven consecutive months last year, worries government officials and to mental health experts striving to reduce one of the highest suicide rates in the world. (Although more men than women committed suicide last year, they did so in fewer numbers than in 2019. Overall, suicides increased by just under 4%.)

The situation has added to long-standing challenges for Japan. Talking about mental health problems, or seeking help, is still difficult in a society that values ​​stoicism.

Tensions

The pandemic also heightened tensions in a culture based on social cohesion and that relies on peer pressure to encourage compliance with government requests to wear masks and practice good hygiene. Women, who are often designated as primary caregivers, sometimes fear public humiliation if in any way they fail to comply with these measures or they become infected with the coronavirus.

“Women carry the burden of virus prevention,” says Yuki Nishimura, director of the Japan Association for Mental Health Services. “Women have to ensure the health of your family and they have to take care of cleaning and they can be frowned upon if they don’t do it right. “

In a widely publicized event, a 30-year-old woman recovering from the coronavirus at home committed suicide. The Japanese media had access to the note he left, in which expressed his anguish over the possibility of having infected others and have caused problems for them, while experts wondered if shame could have driven her to despair.

Photo: Noriko Hayashi / The New York Times

“Unfortunately, the current trend is to blame the victim,” said Michiko Ueda, an associate professor of political science at Waseda University in Tokyo, who has investigated suicide. Ueda noted in polls last year that 40% of those surveyed were concerned about social pressure if they contracted the virus.

“We basically don’t support you if you’re not ‘one of us,'” Ueda said. “Y if you have mental health problems you are not one of us. “

Experts are also concerned that the succession of movie and television stars Japanese women who took their own lives last year may have prompted a series of copycat suicides. After Yuko Takeuchi, a popular and award-winning actress, took her own life in late September, the number of women who took their own lives the following month skyrocketed by nearly 90% compared to the previous year.

Shortly after Takeuchi’s death, 30-year-old Nao started writing a blog recounting her life-long struggle with depression and eating disorders. He wrote candidly about his suicide attempt three years earlier.

This candor about mental health issues is still relatively rare in Japan. The celebrity suicides prompted Nao, whose last name is being kept secret at her request to protect her privacy, ponder how she might have reacted if she had reached the bottom of an emotional well during the pandemic.

Isolation

“When you are alone at home, you feel very isolated from society and that feeling is very painful,” she said. “Just imagining that I was in that situation right now, I think the suicide attempt would have happened much earlier and I think it probably would have been successful. “

Speaking of her challenges, Nao, who is now married, said she wanted to help other people who might be feeling desperate, especially at a time when so many people isolate themselves from their friends and colleagues.

“Knowing that someone has been or is going through something similar to yours – and knowing that someone is seeking professional help for it and that it has really been helpful to them – would encourage people to do something similar,” said Nao, who said wanted to contribute to eliminate taboos associated with mental illness in Japan.

Photo: Shutterstock

Nao’s husband saw how hard it was for her to cope with the long work hours and the brutal business culture of the consultancy where they met. Then when she quit, Nao felt adrift.

During the pandemic, women have lost their jobs disproportionately. They make up the bulk of employees in the sectors most affected by infection control measures, such as restaurants, bars and hotels.

About half of working women have part-time or contract jobs, and when activity stalled, companies fired those employees first. In the first nine months of last year, 1.44 million such workers lost their jobs, more than half of them women.

Although Nao left her consulting job voluntarily to seek psychiatric treatment, she remembers being plagued by insecurity, unable to pay the rent. When she and her then-fiancé decided to speed up their wedding plans, her father accused her of being selfish.

“I felt like I had lost everything,” he recalls.

Those feelings, she said, triggered the depression that led to her suicide attempt. After spending time in a psychiatric hospital and continuing on medication, his self esteem improved. He found a four-day-a-week job at a magazine group’s digital company and is now able to handle the workload.

Other crises

In the past, suicide rates in Japan soared in times of economic crisis, such as after the outbreak of the housing bubble of the 1990s and the global recession of 2008.

During these periods, it was men who were most affected by job loss and those who committed suicide the most. Historically, men’s suicides in Japan exceed those of women in a ratio of at least 2 to 1.

“Men’s despair increased when they lost their job or fortune,” said Testuya Matsubayashi, a political science professor at Osaka University who specializes in social epidemiology.

Last year, Matsubayashi observed that in the Japanese prefectures with the highest unemployment rates, suicides of women under 40 years of age multiplied the most. More than two-thirds of women who committed suicide in 2020 they were unemployed.

Among women under 40, suicides increased about 25% and, among teenage girls, the number of high school girls who committed suicide doubled last year.

In Hashimoto’s case, fear of financial dependency contributed to his sense of hopelessness.

Even when the gym where he worked as a personal trainer reopened, he did not feel emotionally stable enough to return. Then guilt washed over her for depending on her boyfriend, both emotionally and financially.

Photo: Shutterstock

He had met Nozomu Takeda, 23, who works in the construction industry, at the gym, where he had her as a personal trainer. They had only been dating for three months when she confided in him that her depression was becoming unbearable.

Because she couldn’t afford therapy and suffered from severe anxiety attacks, she said she identified with other people that “they felt very cornered.”

When she attempted suicide, all she was thinking about was releasing Takeda from the responsibility of caring for her. “I wanted to take the burden off her,” he said.

Even those who have not lost their job can be subjected to additional stress. Before the pandemic, working from home was very rare in Japan. Suddenly, women had to worry not only about pleasing their bosses from a distance, but also about juggling new safety and hygiene protocols for their children or protecting elderly parents. most vulnerable to the virus.

Expectations of standing out did not change, but her contact with friends and other support networks was reduced.

App

“If they cannot meet other people or share their stresses with them, then it is not surprising at all” that they feel pressured or depressed, said Kumiko Nemoto, a sociology professor at Kyoto University of Foreign Studies.

After having survived his own suicide attempt, Hashimoto wants to help others learn to talk about their emotional problems and connect them with professionals.

Takeda says he appreciates Hashimoto being open about his depression. “He’s the type of person who makes it known what he needs and what is wrong with him,” he said. “So it was very easy for me to support her because she expresses what she needs.”

The couple has developed an application, which they have called Bloste (short for “blow off steam”), to put in contact the therapists with those who seek treatment. Hashimoto tries to bring together both seasoned and early career professionals, who are more likely to charge affordable fees to young clients.

In time, he would like to train as a therapist, focusing especially on women.

“The country has focused its attention mainly on the rise of women in the professional ladder and on their economic well-being,” says Hashimoto. “But I would like to emphasize the mental health of women.”

Motoko Rich and Hikari Hida. The New York Times