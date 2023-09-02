Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Split

In the Ukraine war, snipers are lying in wait everywhere at the front. © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

They cause casualties: Ukraine is increasingly relying on snipers in the counteroffensive. The elite fighters target top generals.

Bachmut – The counter-offensive of Ukraine making progress – albeit slowly. In the fight against Russia, the defenders not only rely on heavy battle tanks and artillery. The use of snipers in particular is said to have been stepped up. That reports that Wall Street Journal (WSJ). “Snipers become much more important when front lines stabilize, as they have in recent months,” Mark Cancian, an adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told the paper.

Losses in the Ukraine war: snipers target Russia’s generals

In the Ukraine war the snipers are used on all front lines against Russia. Teams of four to five elite fighters are assigned to combat brigades. They lie in wait for hours, sometimes days, in the open air. First and foremost, they carry out reconnaissance work for the Ukraine, above all with their night vision devices. Secondly, they are intended to spread fear and terror in the Russian army and inflict heavy losses on the soldiers. With their precision weapons, which mostly come from Western stocks, the snipers can strike at a distance of 1.2 to 1.5 kilometers.

“We work in silence, we are invisible,” one of the snipers described to dem WSJ his task. The concrete order at the moment: to eliminate the top generals in a targeted manner. Military historian and ex-Major General Robert Scales explains the reason: “If the troops organize for an attack and their lieutenant suddenly falls, the unit gets into disarray.” This could then completely confuse the unit – and it would be easier for the combat troops Goal. Also Wagner mercenaries were already coming under fire from snipers.

“Panic and chaos” in the Ukraine war: snipers are supposed to stir up unrest at the front

This approach was recently confirmed by a Ukrainian sniper who went by the combat name Jean d’Arc, ZDF: “As a sniper, you always shoot the officers first. This destabilizes the enemy units. Because without leadership, panic and chaos break out,” she explained.

How effective Ukraine’s elite units are cannot be independently verified. As the Kyiv Post recently reported that a sniper unit in the Battle of Bakhmut inflicted 500 dead soldiers on Russian troops. The newspaper referred to research at the front. However, some observers consider the figure to be exaggerated. But it is clear that there is some movement on the deadlocked front.

Ukraine news: Counter-offensive progressing on the southern front – thanks to the snipers?

According to the latest Ukraine News, after the heavy armored units barely managed to get past the Russian defenses and got stuck in the minefields, the Ukrainian army made a breakthrough on some front sections. Some progress has been made in the southeast near Zaporizhia, among others. That’s what National Security Council communications director John Kirby said in Washington. “That’s not to say they aren’t aware they still have some tough battles ahead as they try to push further south,” he added. The goal on this front section is to advance about 80 kilometers to the Sea of ​​Azov.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

The snipers are also there – despite the great dangers. Because once they have been discovered, they will be fired upon by artillery and drones. “A sniper fires one, maybe two shots,” a female sniper recently told the Kyiv Post, adding, “After the second shot, the enemy knows your position. Then they try to take you out with heavy weapons.” (jkf)