Panic among Alaska Airlines passengers, the door comes off in flight

Moments of terror on the Alaska Airlines flight, forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon, following the detachment of a window and a piece of the aircraft's wall.

On the aircraft, a Boeing 737 Max 9, the door and part of the fuselage broke off, forcing the pilot to return, fortunately without any consequences for either the passengers or the crew, to Portland airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration immediately opened an investigation, while the airline will “temporarily” ground all 65 of its Boeing 737 Max 9 planes.

“Each aircraft will be returned to service only after completion of comprehensive maintenance and safety inspections,” said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci.

“My thoughts go out to those who were on this flight: I am so sorry for what you experienced. I am so grateful for the response of our pilots and flight attendants,” added Minicucci.

There were 174 passengers and six crew members on board the plane, fortunately none of whom were injured.