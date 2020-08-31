After the skirmish between Indo-Chinese troops in the Galvan Valley of Ladakh, the dialogue between the two countries is not visible. According to the information, there has been a clash again in East Ladakh between India and China on the night of 29-30 August. It was told that the Indian Army did not allow the incursion of Chinese soldiers to succeed. The impact of this tension on the border can also be seen on the Srinagar-Leh highway.According to the information, heavy artillery movement has been seen on the Srinagar-Leh highway. Apart from this, the highway has been closed to the common people. According to the latest instructions, only the army can use it. Air force is also ready in view of the tension situation at the border. The Indian Air Force has issued an alert to Avantipora and Ambala airbases. At the same time, the Northern Command of the Indian Army is in constant contact with 14 Corps. The DGMO himself is monitoring the entire situation.

Let us know that on 29-30 August, Chinese troops moved the movement by going beyond negotiation. The movement of Chinese troops on the southern side of Pangong Lake was opposed by the Indian Army. According to the press information bureau’s release, the army did not let China advance. At the same time, India has increased deployment in this area. Despite this clash, a flag meeting of Brigade Commander Level is going on in Chushul. This is the second largest incident on the China border after a violent clash in the Galvan Valley on the night of 15 June. As of now, all the soldiers are said to be safe.