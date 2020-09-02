In the month of June, the whole world is watching the aggressive movements of the Chinese army in the Galvan Valley and now in Pangong So area in August. On the latest incident, the US also believes that China deliberately provoked India and entered the disputed territory. According to US intelligence agencies, China is now dazed by the fact that its local commander decided to retreat after a skirmish with India.US News quoted the report of the US intelligence agency as saying that the US believes that the Indian Army did not allow any damage to the ground. The US believes that the Indian Army was ready to provoke China. The report also claimed that at least 35 soldiers were killed in June with 20 Indian soldiers being martyred, following which increased vigil on the border.

Report not claimed, but US trust

The important thing is that it is not clear in the report of the agency that first China took the action of abetment, but the US has decided to favor India on the basis of earlier behavior of China. US intelligence officials and local analysts have not been able to understand what was the cause of this attack when China is talking about normalizing the situation. At the same time, it has also increased the possibility that India will deepen relations with America.



Commander retreats against Beijing

The US Intelligence report states that China was building a camp in the disputed area. However, due to the arrival of the Indian Army, there was a dispute but did not proceed. Both forces retreated before tensions rose. A Chinese officer asked his army to retreat. The American Intelligence believes that the commander decided to retreat, contrary to the opinion of the High Military Command at Beijing.

Quad countries to meet this month

India, America, Australia and Japan are scheduled to meet for the quad summit this month. During this, there can be talk on intelligence sharing arrangement. This will also increase the intelligence of the Indian Army to understand China and increase the formal partnership in relations with the US. The Defense Department believes that China has prioritized its military spending over the past 10 years and expanded its capacity in the disputed areas, near the borders, East and South China Sea.

