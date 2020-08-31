Highlights: China resurfaces in eastern Ladakh, agreement broken near Pangong Lake

Tensions between India and China have increased further after the Pangong Tso latest clash near Pangong Tso (lake). On June 15, a violent clash in the eastern Ladakh border on the eastern Ladakh border took place on June 15. The forces of India and China were present a short distance from each other on Pangong Lake. According to the government, on 29–30 August night Chinese troops tried to ‘change the status quo’ which was successfully stopped. The special thing is that there has been a clash in the finger areas on the northern side of the lake earlier, but this is the first case of troops colliding in recent years on the southern shore.

Finger 4 is the center of tension on the northern edge

On 5–6 May, on the northern side of Pangong So, the soldiers on both sides collided near the Changla Pass at a height of about 13,900 feet. Henceforth, Chinese soldiers are not allowing Indian soldiers to go past Finger 4. According to a senior officer, “All the maps of the Indian Army show that the LAC moves from north to south on Finger 8. Between 3 and 4, Finger has been an ITBP post for years.” Let me tell you that Fingers are actually peaks on the northern side of the lake which are found in the lake. There is often a dispute in both countries over control over them. China claims up to Finger 2 and India considers Finger 8 as its limit.

There was a stir on the southern side in 1962

Near the southern shore of Pangong Lake is Chushul. A little distance away from there is Rejang La (near). Here in the war of 1962, 13 Kumaon battalions of the Indian Army had fought the Chinese soldiers till the last moment. The company was headed by Major Shaitan Singh, who was posthumously awarded the Paramveer Chakra. In that battle, a group of 120 soldiers killed 1,300 Chinese soldiers before martyrdom. The skirmish is within a 20 km range from Rejang La.

‘The army stands fearless in defense of Mother India, but when will Modi’s’ red eye’ be seen?

China has done such acts before also

In 1999, when India was concentrating on Pakistan’s incursion into Kargil, China made a rough road from its base to Finger 4. It was later confirmed. According to a military officer, “PLA soldiers often used to patrol the area with their posts from Finger 8 and Sirzap’s post. They claimed to have never captured it, despite claiming to have Finger 2.” Intentions seem different.



What did the army say about the clash in Pangong?

According to the statement of the Indian Army, on the intervening night of 29/30 August in the Pangong Tso area, the PLA troops violated the agreement that was formed during military and diplomatic negotiations during the ongoing tension in eastern Ladakh. Chinese troops carried out provocative military activities to change the status quo. Indian troops took steps to strengthen our position while stopping PLA activity and dismantled China’s intention to unilaterally change the ground reality. The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and stability through dialogue, but is equally determined to maintain its territorial integrity intact. A brigade commander level flag meeting is going on in Chusul to resolve the disputes. “