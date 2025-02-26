Pangolin scales: the secret ingredient of traditional Chinese medicine that threatens to extinguish a whole species

The sound of motorcycles cutting the darkness of the Malavasia junglethe cold sweat of the Biologist Elisa Panjang while trying not to be discovered, and the risk of a confrontation with two armed men. This is how the scenario of a story that is behind a unique animal is presented: the pangolin.

It is not a simple mammal covered with scales; as publishes Smithsonian Magazineis the objective of one of the Traffic industries more devastating, and its reality is an urgent sign that there is something much bigger at stake than the well -being of a species: the connection between the Traditional Chinese Medicine and the collapse of an entire ecosystem.

The Pangolin has been playing an essential role in ecosystems, devouring thousands of insects, especially termites and ants, while maintaining the natural balance of forests. Forest Guardiansome call it. But its destination is linked to a market that has no mercy: traditional Chinese medicine, which demands these animals for their scales. An ingredient whose Use in medicines has no scientific evidencebut whose legend is maintained thanks to the industry.

The population of Africa can end as decimated as Asia’s

According to Smithsonian MagazinePanjang, who had dedicated his life to studying and protecting these mammals, was with his team in a Malaysian nature reserve in 2017 when he saw something out of the ordinary. Lights shining through darkness, and two men dressed in camouflage, armed and suspiciously prepared.

They were not researchers or rangers, but poacher huntersprobably looking for what many cannot resist: the scales of the Pangolin. “Life is always priority,” Panjang thought, who decided to retire discreetly to avoid any conflict, but not before scoring the location of intruders.

Despite conservation efforts, the situation is serious. Pangolines poaching has reached alarming levels, and it is estimated that More than 800,000 Pangolines were hunted in just five yearsa figure that is probably much higher. Although populations in Malaysia and other parts of Asia are almost extinct, the attention of illegal trafficking has been directed to Africain places like Cameroonwhere the Pangolines have survived for centuries.

In Cameroon, the Pangolines trade began as something almost innocent. “It was nothing serious,” he recalls Eric Kaba Tahwho fights wildlife trafficking in the country, Smithsonian Magazine. However, the offer of Easy money by traffic networks, mainly originated in China, made the Pangolines a high -value product. The traffickers began to recruit local hunters, offering large sums of money for each captured animal. The scales, which were previously discarded as something without value, are now coveted by international mafias.

Legislation does not finish protecting animals

Despite the strictest laws and efforts to protect the Pangolines, trade continues. The measures taken in Cameroon, such as the increase in penalties for traffickers, have reduced seizures, but have not stopped it completely. The reality is that the Traffic remains on an impressive scalemoving through routes in Nigeria and from there to China and Vietnam, the two main markets of this illegal industry.

The link between traditional Chinese medicine and this dark business is what Pangolines traffic keeps alive. Although China has taken some energetic measures, such as eliminating the Pangolin scales from its list of individual herbs and prohibit the consumption of your meatnational laws remain insufficient.





Pangolin scales, although they are no longer in the official ingredient category, are still used in Medicinal products Manufactured by Chinese pharmaceutical companies, which continue to sell them, often legally, but with supply sources that seem more and more suspicious.

As collected Smithsonian MagazineChinese policies seem not to close the circle, and the demand continues to feed the poaching. Although Chinese Pangolin is practically extinct and international stocks should have been exhausted, pharmaceutical companies continue to produce these products as if nothing had changed. “They should have exhausted for now,” says James Tone, Environmental Investigation Agencywhich stresses that the market continues to exist, fed by an insatiable demand from China.





It is not just a matter of conservation. The controversy is also in the same heart of traditional Chinese medicine, which faces a growing criticism for the use of endangered species. Lixing Laoa prominent defender of traditional medicine, believes that the industry is being damaged by these illegal businesses. “We do not want our reputation to be ruined by these activities,” says Lao, which advocates alternatives to Pangolin scales.

The crisis of the Pangolin, which was initially the fight for the survival of a unique species, has been transformed on a large scale. Despite the legislative efforts and international pressure, the Pangolin’s future is still uncertainincreasingly vulnerable as time passes and less specimens are left.