Science has surprised us again with a study which reveals a discouraging future for our planet. A team of researchers from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom has determined that the Earth will become uninhabitable for mammals, including humans, within 250 million years.

Contrary to what one might think, it is not about the impact of a giant meteorite or cosmic explosion. The threat comes from a geological process known as the formation of Pangea Ultimaa supercontinent that will be formed from the union of all current continents.

The formation of Pangea Ultima will bring with it a series of devastating consequences for the life on earth. The convergence of tectonic plates will cause an increase in the volcanic activity, releasing large amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere. This greenhouse gas will intensify global warming, raising temperatures to extreme levels.

The climate models used in the study predict that the average temperature on Earth will reach between 40 and 50 degrees Celsius, with even higher peaks. High humidity will aggravate the situation, making much of the planet unbearable for life as we know it.

Researchers estimate that only 8% to 16% of the Earth’s surface will be habitable for mammals in that distant future. The most affected areas will be tropical and subtropical regionswhile higher latitudes could offer some areas of refuge.

These are very long-term predictions. Science indicates that, despite current climate change, the Earth will remain habitable for humans in the near future. The fight against climate change and the search for sustainable energy sources are crucial actions to ensure the survival of future generations.

The formation of Pangea Ultima is a natural tectonic process that has occurred in Earth’s past and will occur again in the future. The Tectonic plates It is a fundamental driver of geological and climate change, and its influence on the habitability of the planet is a topic of great interest for science.

The Pangea Ultima study also has implications for search for life on other planets. If the formation of supercontinents is a common phenomenon in the history of exoplanets, this could affect the probability of finding extraterrestrial life similar to what we know.