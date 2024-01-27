Panetta: “The EU issues common sovereign bonds without risk”

“The availability of a risk-free European common security is necessary for the development of major financial activities“. This was supported by the Governor of Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta, explaining that such availability “would facilitate the determination of the price of risky financial products, such as corporate bonds and derivatives, stimulating their expansion; it would make available a form of collateral that can be used in every country and in all market segments, to be used as collateral in the activities of central counterparties and in interbank liquidity exchanges, including on a cross-border basis; it would facilitate the diversification of the exposures of both banking and non-banking intermediaries; would form the basis of international euro reserves held by foreign central banks.”



In this sense, for Panetta, the bonds issued under the Next Generation EU program are “a first, positive step in this direction”. But, he adds, “Episodic emissions are not enough to determine a turning point: To facilitate the development of the Monetary Union and strengthen the international role of the euro we need a stable and regular supply of risk-free European securities.”

In a phase of geopolitical tensions, the Monetary Union “also represents a sort of collective defense clause: every attack aimed at one of its members affects the single currency, an essential element of our shared sovereignty, and is equivalent to an attack on the entire Union”, says Panetta, who recalled that the Union “is the instrument that generations of Europeans have built together to achieve peace, freedom and prosperity . It embodies the desire to progress and work together on the world stage. These are the reasons why he deserves our unconditional support.”

