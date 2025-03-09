03/09/2025



Updated at 6:03 p.m.





The Minister of Territory, Housing and Ecological Transition and spokesman of the Catalan Government, Sylvia paneque, This Sunday has announced an agreement with the Ministry of Transport to provide more human resources both to ADIF and Renfe operations centers, in addition to actions for the improvement of the management of the different works in progress and the completion of these in Roda de Bará (Tarragona) and the Sagrera de Barcelona. However, the Minister of the Generalitat has not completed the number or how new human resources are completed.

Paneque has said it in attention to the media after the meeting with the leaders of the companies and the Ministry of Transportation, in which it has also communicated the creation of a technical office in Barcelona for the direction and monitoring of the works in the rail network, which will allow them to work at the same time and in a coordinated way with Renfe and Adif so that the incidents are “minimum”. The meeting has been held at the request of the Government after the incidents of the last days In the railway network.

The counselor explained that during the meeting they have made a diagnosis of the causes of these incidents in a closure network “That has suffered for many years a series of divestments” And that, in his opinion, they have found worse than they could imagine. In this line, he said, according to EP, that the meeting has been “intense and profitable” and that the diagnosis has led them to conclude that the vicinity system is highly poor in infrastructure, since since 2010 the Generalitat is the holder of this service, but that it has been until two years ago when, in their opinion, they have begun to put on the table necessary investments.

Agreements without immediate concretion

According to an Adif statement, up to ten agreements have been agreed during the meeting to improve the service and infrastructure of the railway network in Catalonia, such as intensifying the inspection work of these infrastructure and continuing to work within the frame Cercanías Plan of Catalonia 2025-2030 to complete the definition of new investments and the priorities of the actions.









In addition, ADIF will accelerate the personnel selection processes currently under development for cover as soon as possible vacancies in technical positions and Renfe’s information and management centers will be reinforced, as well as the personnel destined for immediate attention to users in case of incidence and information to citizens.

The Generalitat will also be communicated to the actions that involve affectations to the users in advance of six months to be able to establish the information measures to the users, while in those works that have required a cut of the service of more than a week, the activity will not occur with passengers without having had A white march period.

The night maintenance works will be delivered an hour in advance to the operation of commercial services and semiannual meetings will be established with the different user and defense platforms of the transport with a railroad, as well as the periodic meetings will be increased to follow up on the actions carried out in Catalonia for Catalonia for Improve the rail system.