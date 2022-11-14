In a new episode of Panenka, Hidde van Warmerdam and Sjoerd Mossou look back on three eventful days. The men discuss national coach Louis van Gaal’s choice to leave keeper Jasper Cillessen at home, whether the new shirt of the Dutch national team is orange or yellow and what the heck is going on with the ball. The Eredivisie (you could almost forget it) was still going on and Cristiano Ronaldo signed up at the last minute.

