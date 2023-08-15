Home page politics

Media vehicles parked in front of the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta. © Ben Gray/AP

A series of further indictments against former US President Donald Trump could be imminent. This time it is about the allegations of attempted election interference in 2020.

Washington/Atlanta – A jury has voted in favor of one or more charges in the investigation into former US President Donald Trump for attempting to influence the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to media reports. The broadcaster CNN reported ten charges in the US state of Georgia. This number was not secured, however, as the information had not yet been published by the court.

It was also unclear whether the charges were against Trump or Republican supporters. It also remained unclear whether a vote was taken on several counts of charges against one person or charges against several people. It is also possible that not all of the charges that have now been filed are related to the investigation against Trump.

The so-called grand jury had previously completed its deliberations. After the public prosecutor’s office has presented evidence, it decides in camera whether charges should be filed. Several papers were presented to a judge at the Atlanta courthouse, as seen on US television. The information must now be published. According to CNN, the court said this could take up to three hours.

Trump lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden. Georgia was one of the states that played a key role in the outcome of the election. The result there was very close. Trump tried to undo his election defeat there afterwards. Prosecutor Fani Willis has been investigating the case for some time. dpa