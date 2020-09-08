Dum Paneer Recipe: People who like cheese in food like cheese in all its forms. But the cheese recipe that you are going to tell today is very special. Yes and the name of this aromatic curry recipe is Dum Paneer. In Punjabi Dhaba and restaurants, this recipe is definitely a part of the menu menu of food. So why do you know how to make dum paneer while applying Punjabi Tadka in cheese?

Ingredients to make Dum Paneer

-1 tsp oil

-4 pieces cloves

-4 pieces Green Cardamom

-1 inch cinnamon

-1 roasted onion paste

-1 tsp ginger paste

-1 tsp garlic paste

Four green chilli paste

-3 tbsp yogurt

-1 tsp coriander powder

-1 tsp black pepper powder

-3/4 tsp cumin powder

-1 tsp salt

-2 tbsp cream

-1/4 tsp paprika chili

-1/4 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp garam masala

-250 grams cottage cheese

– Coriander leaves and mint leaves for garnish

How to make Dum Paneer

To make Dum Paneer, first heat oil in a pan, add cloves, cardamom and cinnamon and fry till it smells. Now after adding onion paste to it, after cooking it well, add ginger, garlic and green chilli paste and fry it for a while and then add curd.

Add coriander powder, cumin powder, black pepper powder, turmeric, red chilli and salt and add curd to it. After cooking for a while, add half a cup of water with cheese and cream. Cover the pan with foil paper and keep the lid on it and cook it on a low flame for 15 minutes. If you want to make dry, you can cook the gravy more. Your Dum Paneer is ready, serve it by garnishing it with coriander and mint.