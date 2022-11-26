Pandoro “Tre Marie”: the best to get at the Supermarket

Pandoro the “Three Marys“: is the best in the ranking of Other consumption what a style not only the podium (in second place thank you) but the top-10 ahead of the Christmas 2022. A clarification: the list on best pandoro to take at supermarket was drawn up taking into account the good taste of the leavened product, the ingredients list he was born in value for money. Let’s go see the details. And… happy Pandoro everyone!

Pandoro, the best to buy at the supermarket: see the ranking

Less than a month to go Christmas and between supermarket shelves we find sweets that we will bring on December 25th on our tables. The Pandoro and the panettone I am inevitable, above all always the subject of a preference dispute; not only helping consumers on which brand to choose, he thinks about it once again other consumption, which suggests which are the top 10.

What is Pandoro, the best to get at the supermarket? Look at the ranking

Determine which are the best pandoras to take at the supermarket is a difficult task and to help the choice there are information provided on the label and the quality of the ingredients. Then some basic parameters for the ranking were taken into consideration. Among the brands in first position, Altrocunsumo suggests, the “Three Marys” which on a scale of 1 to 100, collected 73 points, which the average price for a one kg package is 11.70 euros.

To the according to place is the brand “Thank you“, with the best value for money, from 3.79 euros per kilo. The bronze medal on the podium is for pandoro from “Maina“, wins 70 points and is sold for 6.15 euros per one kg pack. For Altroconsumo’s ranking, these are the pandoro that occupy the first 3 positions of “excellent quality”.

In general, handmade Christmas leavened products cost well over 30 euros with peaks of 60/70 euros if branded by the most famous international pastry chefs. In this list, however, we find the one within everyone’s reach. Not only that, once again the theory according to which the higher price corresponds to a better pandoro has been denied.

The complete ranking, according to Altroconsumo, of the 10 best pandoro to buy at the supermarket

