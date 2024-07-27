Pandoro gate, the Lazio Regional Administrative Court declares Chiara Ferragni’s appeals extinguished. The influencer will have to pay a fine of over one million euros for alleged illicit advertising

Chiara Ferragni he won’t be able to do it anymore appeal on the case Pandora Gate. This is what was established today, Friday 26 July, by the Lazio Regional Administrative Court which has placed the final word at the case relating to administrative appeals that the influencer, and the companies linked to her (Fenice srl and Tbs Crew srl), could present on the measure imposed by the Antitrust. The case was that of the Christmas Pandoro “Christmas Pink” made together with the Balocco company, in which Ferragni is being investigated for aggravated fraud (together with Alessandra Balocco, the CEO of the confectionery company). Today’s decision requires the influencer to pay the fine from over one million euros for alleged illegal advertising linked to the sales of Pandoro.

According to what is reported Handle, the administrative judges, after having “noted that the case was called and discussed at the public hearing of 17 July 2024; considering that the applicant party filed, on 5 July 2024, a defence brief in which it declared that to renounce the proceedings of the casefor the reasons better expressed in the documents; noting that at the renounce the administration has joined the summons, “they have decided” to have to declare the judgment is extinguished and of offset the expenses of litigation between all the parties involved”. This means that the matter remains pending the appeal filed by Balocco spathe other protagonist of the affair, who was sanctioned by the Guarantor Authority with 420 thousand euros. At the beginning of the month, however, the discussion on the merits of the proposed appeal was postponed “to a date to be determined”, in compliance with a request made by the lawyers.