Francesca Ferragni, sister of the influencer Chiara, would have lost her job after the outbreak of Pandoro-gate. The indiscretion was revealed yesterday at the microphones of RTL 102.5 by Gabriele Parpiglia and denied today by the person concerned, who wanted to respond personally.

“The chaos linked to Pandoro-gate inevitably spills over to everything that is collateral to the Ferragni family,” said Parpiglia. “Francesca Ferragni, Chiara Ferragni's sister, is a dentist and worked in a practice in Corso Buenos Aires from where she was suspended for a month, also after a series of previous disagreements,” she added. “She is now in the Maldives but I think she was fired and she lost her job”.

“But why?” then asked the presenter. “Is it the employer or the customers?”. “Both,” Parpiglia responded. “There were almost no complaints.”

It's a shame, however, that Francesca Ferragni denied everything, entrusting her response to a story about Instagram where it has over 1.5 million followers. “Despite what has been said elsewhere, my professional dental activity continues peacefully.”