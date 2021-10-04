The Pandora Papers expose the financial affairs of the super-rich and politicians. Vladimir Putin’s loved ones should also be involved.

Moscow – Hundreds of politicians from 91 countries, including 35 incumbent former heads of state and government, are said to have stashed wealth in tax havens with the help of letterbox companies, foundations and trusts. This is what numerous journalists report after evaluating more than 11.9 million documents that have been published under the name “Pandora Papers”. There should also be connections to it Of Russia* Presidents Wladimir Putin* give.

Pandora Papers: Vladimir Putin’s mistress buys luxury apartment

Several of Putin’s close confidants are named as beneficiaries in the Pandora Papers. Among them is the alleged former lover of the Russian president. The now 46-year-old Russian Swetlana Kriwonogich is said to have bought a luxury apartment in Monaco worth around 4 million euros, reports the British daily Guardian. The apartment was advertised as “very popular with the richest in the world”. The business is said to be through the mailbox company Brockville Development Ltd. based in the British Virgin Islands, owned by Kriwonogich.

Kriwonogich is said to have come from a humble background and studied economics at the end of the 90s and also worked as a cleaner in a shop. She is said to have amassed wealth very quickly in the early 2000s. She bought an apartment in a prestigious property in her hometown of St. Petersburg, real estate in Moscow, a yacht and other assets worth 100 million euros, according to the Guardian. The reason for the rapid rise: the relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pandora Papers: The Rapid Rise of Putin’s Alleged Lover

Svetlana Kriwonogich is said to have made friends with Putin in St. Petersburg when he was the city’s deputy mayor. A relationship developed from this. In 2003 Kriwonogich’s daughter Luiza was born. Vladimir Putin is said to be her father. This is reported by the Russian investigative portal Proekt. The mailbox company that, according to “Pandora Papers”, served when buying the luxury apartment in Monaco was founded in 2003, a few weeks after the birth of Putin’s alleged daughter* founded. The Kremlin has not commented on it. Vladimir Putin does not comment on his private life. (Max Schäfer) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA