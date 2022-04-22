Pandora comes out of the veterinary clinic and it is good news that everyone, near and far, wants to celebrate through the echo of the network. The sweet dog had moved everyone for her truly incredible story. The path to treatment was long but finally the puppy was able to leave the hospital where good-hearted veterinarians took care of her with love.

In December 2021 the Pandora case had shocked the world: the puppy had disappeared on a Gol flight December 15 at Guarulhos airport (SP). The dog had been able to hug her owner 45 days later: she was in a state of extreme malnutrition.

Veterinarians immediately ordered hospitalization. And she had been there from then until the good news: recently the doctors decided to discharge her. The airline paid for the owner’s stay Reinaldo until its discovery. And now the judges have also forced her to pay for veterinary care.

According to the owner of the dog, Pandora lost 7.2 kg in those 45 days, arriving at the clinic with a weight of 12.8 kg, practically half of her ideal weight according to veterinarians.

But it wasn’t just malnutrition that worried. In fact, doctors diagnosed her with ehrlichiosis, a tick-borne disease. But finally after a long time, she Pandora is ready to go home with her family.

Pandora comes out of the vet clinic and everyone celebrates with her family

A new life has started, a new beginning, thanks to all of you who have not abandoned us.

This is the comment of Reinaldo who will be able to bring Pandora back home. You will still have to undergo treatment and checkups, but it seems that the worst is now only a distant memory. And everyone is happy for her and her owner.