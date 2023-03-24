Culiacan, Sinaloa. An eighties party will be held this coming Saturday, March 25, in the parking lot of the Los Tomateros stadium, in Culiacán, since flans and Pandora They are ready to offer a great concert, at 9:00 p.m., where they will review all their successes.

The team behind the concert shares with DEBATE that the doors will open at 7:00 p.m., where spectators will be able to listen to Kiki Medranoa popular DJ from the Sinaloan capital, who is characterized by his retrospective to decades ago and who will be in charge of transporting attendees on a retro musical journey for an hour and a half.

Finally, at 9:00 p.m., they will go on stage Ilse and Mimi, from Flans; thus Fernanda Meade and the sisters Isabel and Mayte Lascurainto delight the hundreds of people who will meet in the place.

Until this Thursday, March 23, tickets in the blue zone are already sold out. However, spaces are still available in the rest of the places.

Since its inception, in the early 1980s, Pandora has conquered with his pop ballads, reaping around 32 gold records and 15 platinum ones. Also, its simple How are you doing, honey? it has become an icon of music in Spanish and has been selected as one of the best songs in our language.

For his part, flans began to make millions of people dance in the mid-80s from his first single, Bazaarwhich was followed by others such as don’t control and Shy. Her popularity spread outside of Mexico and her songs sounded strong throughout Latin America, the United States and Spain.

Now, more than thirty years after starting on the music scene, flans and Pandora they will show that their music continues to be remembered both by their adult fans, and by the following generations who grew up listening to their songs, danced to them and even chanted to them. The peak moment will be when they unite their talents in a powerful medley.

Although the tickets in the blue zone are already sold out, they are available in lateral red at 935 pesos, red at 1,210, gold at 1,980 and in the vip area at a price of 2,750. The sales points are in Cimaco La Ceiba and in the stadium ticket office.