After Fiat's latest revelations at the Geneva Motor Show, where the future Panda concept was presented (electric version, extra large, produced in Serbia at the Kragujevac plant), a sigh of relief was perhaps indispensable. And on February 29th – just like that year of 1980 in which the model was born – the brand did not delay in launching a new example of the species.

“Here is the new Fiat Pandina – he said Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat, – a tribute to Italians' love for the Panda” -. The model thus presented – to date the only A-segment hybrid of the Group Stellantis – is renewed on the tech front, without losing its appearance. Objective: not to lose its position as market leader in Italy and Europe, distinguishing itself from what will come with electrification: it will be produced in Pomigliano d'Arco – as has the 319 project since 2012 -, remaining in the range at least until 2027 , with a 20% increase in production, as announced.

How it changes and why

An act that heartens those who work in the sector, also reassuring the more traditional motorists, who will thus have more time to transition towards the new era of mobility. PandinaIn fact, under the bonnet it will still have the 70 HP 1.0 Hybrid combined with a manual gearbox and front-wheel drive. But with a burst of additional technologies focused on the safety and well-being of the driver: in this way, it will continue to be not only “the Italians' car par excellence” but also the social car to guide the first change of the most traditionalists towards the EVs.

A “guided” conversion

For those who approach the Pandina – on sale from June – they will find the Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) on board, as evolution requires, complete with a new steering wheel and digital dashboard, gradually improving the driving experience : we will approach the automatic emergency braking system to reduce rear-end collisions, the lane maintenance system and the tiredness detector and the recognition of road signs.

A push to scrap the old ladies – Italy has an average fleet of 12 and a half years in circulation – thus experiencing unprecedented comforts never seen before in 44 years: one example among many is the Cruise Control which maintains the set speed – starting from 30 km/h – without press your foot on the accelerator pedal. Obviously, it will be the dealers who will identify the public interested in the evolution of the same model within the Stellantis galaxy: today they are no longer simple sellers but interpreters of drivers' needs.

