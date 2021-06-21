The 37-year-old Grifone striker has announced his farewell to the Macedonian national team after the match against the Netherlands, valid for group C of the European Championships (North Macedonia already mathematically eliminated). The captain of Genoa, Criscito, celebrates Goghi and invites him to continue playing for the rossoblù

Genoa – The appointment is for 18: today Goran Pandev will play for the last time with the North Macedonia shirt (already mathematically eliminated by the Europeans) in the match against Holland, the last match of group C, in Amsterdam. The Genoa striker, 38 on 27 July, announced yesterday that he will no longer play for the national team while he has not completely ruled out the possibility of continuing to play with the Grifone in Serie A.

The Macedonian team-mates have renamed today’s match as Goran’s “The last dance”, which dragged the national team to its first European in history, with the decisive goal in the play-off against Georgia, and is Macedonian record holder with 121 appearances and 38 goals.

And also the captain of Genoa, Mimmo Criscito, paid homage to Pandev on social media, inviting him not to leave football and to continue with the Griffin: “Today the last match in the national team for you. Besides being a great footballer you are a great person. Not only Macedonia will applaud you but the whole football world, great legend. I hope to share the locker room and the pitch next to you again “

