They are unforeseen, but they represent the greatest risks against private investment in infrastructure and services to citizens in Latin America. From catastrophic global events, such as the covid-19 pandemic, to paralyzing social protests, the causes of disputes between private investors and governments are often recurring and avoidable, experts agreed.

A lawsuit filed last year by a private airport concessionaire against Chile’s public works ministry (MOP) serves as an example of how public-private partnerships can end up in a fight. The company, responsible for the expansion, renovation and maintenance of one of the international airports of the South American country, claims that the pandemic rendered the demand projections estimated by the MOP when the contract was put out to effect, for which reason the Government must pay 1,000 million dollars in damages generated by the closure of operations.

This case illustrates the need for those involved in a public-private partnership to think about innovations that allow for greater contractual flexibility when conditions such as a pandemic, which was not a risk assigned to either party, significantly change conditions, specialists from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) wrote in a report published as part of the PPP Americas 2023 event that took place this week in Panama City. “This could help reduce the number of disputes between concession owners and concession providers, thus minimizing the likelihood of disruption in the provision of infrastructure services,” the report says.

“Things do go wrong, that’s true,” Gaela Gehring, a specialist partner in international arbitrations at the US law firm Allen & Overy, told attendees at the event. “But that’s not inevitable, many disputes are entirely preventable,” Gehring added. In the panel, Gehring identified two types of problems as recurring in this type of dispute: the change in environmental regulation during the life of the contract or concession and the paralysis or obstructions derived from social protests. These are typically ESG-related risks, a term used to refer to the environmental, social and governance implications of an investment. Investing with positive ESG considerations is a trend on Wall Street these days.

“I’m sure everyone has heard the term ESG these days, and it boils down to regulatory changes or issues or events that revolve around environmental, labor, and public health protections. Those are the kinds of risks that when you start to get involved in a public-private partnership project, and as an investor, I absolutely understand that you’re trying to reduce your risks. But you have to be vigilant to identify a trend or a desire to assign all those risks to the state,” Gehring said. “In the largest number of preventable disputes, if I may be reductionist for a moment, there is an assumption that risk is zero, and we all know zero risk doesn’t exist in real life,” she added.

For her part, in the same panel of experts, Elizabeth Robberechts, Head of Infrastructure and Energy of the private arm of the IDB, IDB Invest, highlighted the importance of assigning risks and costs between the public and private actors explicitly. “There are financial incentives that attract investment, but there are also regulatory incentives and tax incentives that are very important, like permit approvals and land rights,” she said Robberechts.

In addition, in a climate of high inflation like the one seen in the last two years, Robberechts highlighted the sophistication of financial instruments as another way to hedge investors’ risks. In large projects, such as highways whose investment is recovered over time through the collection of tolls, “those payments tend to be relatively fixed payments and indexed to inflation in most cases. You can also go a step further, especially for projects with long construction periods, by offering government subsidies as payments, grants that can be awarded upon completion of certain construction milestones, or scholarships as another financial incentive.”