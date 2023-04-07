Pandemic | WHO wants China’s hostage information about the coronavirus: “We need to know”

“This is not a game,” emphasized Maria Van Kerkhove, who studies the pandemic at the World Health Organization.

6.4. 23:58

World the health organization WHO demands that China hand over all information related to the coronavirus so that the origin of the virus can be determined. The WHO is confident that China has more data than it has provided so far.

The head of the organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva on Thursday that as long as all the data on China is not available, all hypotheses are still possible. He assured that with the help of the missing data, we can find out how the pandemic started.

The origin of the pandemic is still hotly debated more than three years after the new coronavirus was first detected. There are disagreements among scientists as well as between different agencies of the US administration.

According to one theory, the virus jumped naturally from animals to humans. Still others consider that the virus probably escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. China has fiercely denied the latter option.

Last at the end of the month, new evidence emerged that there were raccoons in the Wuhan market when the disease was first detected in humans. Poodles are known to be able to carry and transmit viruses such as the coronavirus. The researchers who unexpectedly found the DNA data say that the discovery supports, but does not prove, the theory that the virus originated in animals.

Epidemiologist involved in WHO’s coronavirus research Maria Van Kerkhove told reporters Thursday that the new information offers clues, but there are still no clear answers. He emphasized that the data collected in January and February 2020 should have been shared a long time ago.

“This is not a game,” he emphasized.

in Science magazine published on Thursday in his statement Van Kerkhove says that he believes that China has information on, for example, the trade of wild and farmed animals in the Wuhan market, the testing of people and animals in Wuhan and elsewhere in China, and the activities of Wuhan’s laboratories investigating coronaviruses. For example, the inspection data of the laboratories exists, but it has not been shared.

WHO director Tedros emphasized that finding out the origin of the coronavirus can help avoid pandemics in the future. According to him, there is also a moral obligation to investigate the matter, because the coronavirus caused the death of millions of people.