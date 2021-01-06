With nearly 60,000 new positive Covid-19 cases detected every day and saturation rates in hospitals that have exceeded all previous peaks since the start of the pandemic, the UK has decided to return to containment in its form most drastic, similar to that imposed in the spring of 2020. After the Scottish authorities, but also Welsh and Northern Ireland, decided on their side, the government of the conservative Boris Johnson had to resolve, at its turn, to close all schools in Great Britain on the spot. Teachers’ unions have been demanding this measure for several days and, above all, the independent scientific committee, designated by the acronym Sage, also defended it in the context of a “Total national containment”, made necessary, in the eyes of its members, by the character “Eminently more contagious”, between 40 and 80%, of the new variant, initially spotted in the south-east of England. “The pandemic is now out of control, estimates the institution in a press release published Monday, a few hours before the announcements of the Prime Minister. The hospital system is struggling, several establishments have had to stop all activities that were not related to Covid. Our health care system is in great danger. “

Exit the protocol, massive vaccinations

After having delayed, once again, in making this decision – last Sunday, he still encouraged parents to send their children to primary schools – Boris Johnson does not advance much on the duration of this new confinement, but Michael Gove , the minister responsible for the coordination of government action, sees no potential relief before, at best, mid-February. “I think it’s fair to say that when we get to March we should be able to lift some of the restrictions, but not necessarily all,” he even specifies. With three vaccines authorized – those of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford – through the accelerated validation procedure implemented by the United Kingdom, unlike the European Union, the government is putting all its efforts into fight against the serious health slippage present on a very massive vaccination campaign, by deviating from the protocol by extending from three to twelve weeks between the first and the second dose … Johnson promises between 13 and 14 million people vaccinated by late February, but Gove admits it’s highly unlikely.

At the same time, the government is putting on the table an envelope of 5.1 billion euros more to support businesses. Insufficient for the business community which, like the federation of British chambers of commerce, deplore that Boris Johnson has not announced new public aid by decreeing general reconfinement… The unions are not more reassured, far of the. “Without additional support, jobs will be lost and businesses will close, predicts Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC trade union confederation. The government must act urgently, by bringing the compensation for sick leave and short-time working up to the real standard of living. ” Howard Beckett, one of the leaders of the Unite union federation, goes further: “The unpreparedness of this inevitable confinement will mean that once again, it is the most vulnerable and the workers who will pay the price for this government’s incompetence. No more applauding, taxing wealth to support employees! ”