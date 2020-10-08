Hospitals and clinics in Île-de-France must prepare for “A very strong tide of new Covid-19 patients”, declared this Thursday the director of the Regional Health Agency, Aurélien Rousseau. In fact, the ARS activated, on Wednesday, “the reinforced white plan”, notably allowing health establishments to postpone staff leave and to deprogram activities. “It’s a very heavy decision”, insists Aurélien Rousseau, specifying “That we must put all the forces in the battle”. In the Ile-de-France region, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds by Covid patients currently exceeds 40%, and the director of the ARS has already predicted that the 50% threshold would be reached “In the next fortnight”.

But the situation continues to be tense across the country (see box opposite). “In places where things circulate too quickly, in particular where it circulates a lot among the elderly, who are the most vulnerable, and where we see more and more beds occupied in emergencies, we must move towards more restrictions”, warned Emmanuel Macron, Wednesday evening, during an interview on TF1 and France 2, citing Paris and the Bouches-du-Rhône.

Even in less dense cities, concern is at its height, as in Creil, in the Oise, for example. On September 18, the hospital reopened its Covid unit, with eight beds, five of which were immediately occupied. The intensive care unit now has four coronavirus positive patients. For the emergency doctor Loïc Pen, the finding is identical to the national situation: “We felt the rise of Covid patients last week, and it is confirmed. ” Four nurses and three doctors also contracted the virus. Added to this is the poor management of tests. The Creil hospital being unable to respond to a large flow, it sends the samples to the Amiens hospital, which returns the results… five days later. “In the meantime, these people can infect many others”, deplores the doctor, also a member of the CGT.

No extra bed

But, what particularly worries the emergency physician is the different context in which this new rise to power of the Covid takes place. “The staff haven’t really recovered from the fatigue of the first wave. Because, after confinement, it was necessary to take care of all the patients who suffered from other pathologies. ” Winter is likely to be particularly harsh, with caregivers having to respond to seasonal infections, in addition to Covid-19. “Added to the fatigue of the staff is now very great anger”, notes Loïc Pen. Because the government’s Ségur plan has not changed working conditions. No extra beds in Creil – there were 400 in 2003, only around 250 are left. “At the same time, the population has grown and aged. “

Many caregivers, exhausted and disillusioned, could this time answer absent. With cascading work stoppages. And devastating consequences. But “Why should they work long hours, when the government does not take into account their difficulties”? Loïc Pen does not take offense: “We put billions into recovery plans. And for health, nothing! “

In the meantime, the indicators continue to panic. Wednesday October 7, Public Health France counted 18,746 new cases. A new record of positive tests in 24 hours. The number of deaths is on the rise too, with 80 more deaths in hospitals. And the weekly intensive care rate rose to 786 this week, from 599 the week before.