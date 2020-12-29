The beaches of Donostia -La Zurriola, La Concha, Ondarreta and Pico del loro- have gone from pumping waves for no one in March to having the peaks very crowded in summer and autumn. But not from tourists as it used to be, but from children, beginners or local experts who do not have many more options left before the restrictions established by the coronavirus in the Basque Country.

Ethan and Julen Egiguren They are surf instructors at Groseko Indarra; June del Campo High school student; Ousamane Sabaly ‘Peter’ cook at Casa Senra; and Xué Gil, YOW Surfskate brand manager. All of them are regular surfers of the San Sebastian waves, they have experienced it firsthand and they tell us how it has been – and what it is like – the pandemic surfing in the Gipuzkoan capital.

Ethan Egiguren Born on June 13, 1994, in Oiartzun.

Xué Gil @xuegil



Ethan Egiguren He started surfing during the summers he spent in Zumaia with his uncles, lifelong surfers.

Xué Gil @xuegil



Ethan Egiguren He has spent years competing for the Basque Country, Spain and Europe.

Xué Gil @xuegil



Ethan Egiguren Now he is in charge of the Groseko Indarra surf school.

Xué Gil @xuegil



Ethan Egiguren In the rest of the photos he was in the Zurriola. This is at Pico del Loro.

Xué Gil @xuegil



It was the hardest moment and that’s how they all express it. You couldn’t surf. And unless there is an injury involved, it is not usual for a surfer to be away from his passion for so long. This is how Xué Gil recognizes it: “Since I started surfing, the 2 and a half months of total confinement were the longest period I have been without going into the water ”.

To combat the monkey, June recognizes that she was going up to the roof and Ousamane that she was going to buy bread in the Gros neighborhood. So, at least, “we saw the waves every day”, they confess. Anyway, beyond surfing and as they say, ‘there is no harm that does not come for good’ and June del Campo confirms it: “The quarantine was not so bad, it helped me to spend more time with my parents and reflect when respect. Now I value the time I spend with them more ”.

Julen Egiguren He was born on December 2, 1996 in Oiartzun.

Xué Gil @xuegil



Ethan and Julen Egiguren Like his brother, he started surfing with his uncles and father.

Xué Gil @xuegil



Julen Egiguren And like his brother, he also began to compete, but he left it due to lack of help and thinking about the future.

Xué Gil @xuegil



Julen Egiguren Nowadays, he has two technification groups at the Groseko Indarra school and is also a tattoo artist in a studio in the old part called Shibumi.

Xué Gil @xuegil



Julen Egiguren In the color photos he surfs in the Zurriola; in black and white he does it in the Pico del Loro.

Xué Gil @xuegil



In case there was not enough with one wave, in autumn the second arrived. This time with surfing allowed but with a perimeter confinement that generates agglomerations at the peak. The causes are surely multiple: from the fact that surfing is an individual and outdoor sport, to the prohibition of other sports and leisure options or the impossibility of moving to other less populated beaches.

Ethan Egiguren, who avoids the restriction thanks to the fact that he works surfing and in San Sebastián, explains that “if normally the beaches of Donosti are already overcrowded, now more, I’ve never seen so many people ”. His little brother, Julen, recognizes that yes that “Luckily there were very good funds and we have had very good waves during most of the confinement ”. But even if it hadn’t been like that, don’t miss the attitude. “If you have a good vibe with people, you laugh and have a good time, go for an hour or just catch a wave, nobody can take that away from us,” says Ousamane.

June del Campo Born on April 27, 2003 in Donosti.

Xué Gil @xuegil



June del Campo He comes from a family of athletes. His mother played handball and his father played soccer.

Xué Gil @xuegil



June del Campo She started surfing when she was very young, training with her father. Then he started to compete, something he continues to do to this day.

Xué Gil @xuegil



June del Campo She is studying 2nd year of biosanitary baccalaureate and combines it with her role as a surfer and as a handball player.

Xué Gil @xuegil



June del Campo In this photo he is surfing in La Zurriola, while in the rest he was surfing in La Concha.

Xué Gil @xuegil



Being locked in for a few kilometers generates some more stressful sessions, but always some memorable falls. They do not only talk about the one who starred in the girl who got into the water, skipping the quarantine after having tested positive and who went around the world, no, but about “a Sunday afternoon, with good weather and a background that gave left and rights in the Zurriola (nothing usual), entering with the final win at 4:00 p.m. and leaving at night ”, says Julen. Or of “having good waves every day for 2 or 3 weeks, something very unusual in November, it is as if the sea had given us back what it took from us in spring “Ethan adds.

Because yes, in San Sebastián you can surf all year round, but it is not known for the waves it has. However, “this summer it seems that the stars have aligned, the funds have moved and have left beastly waves for memorable baths ”, June admits.

Ousamane Sabaly ‘Peter’ He was born on November 22, 1981 in Dakar (Senegal).

Xué Gil @xuegil



Ousamane Sabaly ‘Peter’ When he arrived in the Basque Country, he had not tried surfing. He was initiated by neither more nor less than Axi Muniain, who used to have breakfast at the Bara Iruña de Zarautz (where he worked as a waiter) and convinced him to go into the water with him.

Xué Gil @xuegil



Ousamane Sabaly ‘Peter’ That was 6 years ago and his style on the board is more than known in Gros. And in his native Senegal, which is the first place he traveled to surf trip once he knew how to slide on the waves.

Xué Gil @xuegil



Ousamane Sabaly ‘Peter’ In Senegal he helped his mother in the restaurant. Here he learned to cook and now works at Casa Senra.

Xué Gil @xuegil



Ousamane Sabaly ‘Peter’ In all the photos he appears surfing on Zurriola beach.

Xué Gil @xuegil



Despite the memorable sessions, everyone misses something that the coronavirus has taken from them. Mainly, traveling. “I’m moving a lot to France or Portugal, every two weekends I was there with friends and I had to leave it”, Xué admits. “What I miss the most is being able to go out, travel and see other places, Ousamane confesses ”, who adds that“ I had planned a trip to Senegal with friends and we had to cancel it ”.

But it is that, in addition, the enviometer went up when locals in other areas where they usually go uploaded their videos. As an example, November is a very good time to surf in France and this year coincided with a total confinement in which only federated people could surf. Julen Egiguren’s teeth were lengthened: “We saw videos of spectacular waves with 6 people in the water that made us very envious, but we have to take it with humor…”.

The beaches of San Sebastián Gros is the surfer neighborhood of Donostia. This is where the best known beach in the city for surfing is, La Zurriola.

Xué Gil @xuegil



The beaches of San Sebastián La Zurriola has 2 peaks and depending on the depths that each season leaves, it may have more or less.

Xué Gil @xuegil



The beaches of San Sebastián Although Zurriola is the beach that holds the least swell, but it has the best waves and the most variety. Here you surf almost always.

Xué Gil @xuegil



The beaches of San Sebastián If there is a lot of swell in Zurriola, above 2 meters, then the surf moves to La Concha, which is a bay and is more sheltered.

Xué Gil @xuegil



The beaches of San Sebastián Between La Concha and Ondarreta (where there is a good left between 1.5 and 2.5 meters) there is another wave called the Pico del Loro. It is very complicated because you can only surf on a certain tide (for 30-60 minutes).

Xué Gil @xuegil



One way or another, the pandemic has affected all the protagonists in their profession. Xué Gil, for example, has witnessed a parallel boom in the surfskate: “Individual sports have grown, but we have noticed it especially, I suppose because of those people who live far from the beach and have no other choice or because the most purists have seen that it is the best way to surf when you cannot enter the water”. Something similar can ensure Ethan Egiguren regarding surf lessons: “We have had more work than other years, we could not cope, the children did not have colonies and the parents pointed them to surf.”

On the opposite side are businesses such as restaurants. Not in vain, Ousamane Sabaly is with ERTE in the restaurant, working only 20 hours a week. Julen Egiguren, for his part, explains that “in terms of tattoos there has been an incredible break.” And Xué himself, who is also a photographer, has stopped his activity in this regard: “During my free time I have had to choose between surfing and taking photos … and I have prioritized surfing.” Finally, in limbo of a certain normality beyond surfing is June del Campo, who assures us that “we are doing the course in person, with no capacity limitation or split shifts or anything, the mask and little else.”

In addition, the vaccination has started, so little by little normality in their lives will return, surfing beyond the municipality itself, tattoos, handball, full restaurants, time to take photos, etc. Until then, the Egiguren, del Campo, Sabaly and Gil have to continue surfing as allowed – now with colder and fewer people already in the water – and adding memories so that one day “surfing in pandemic” ceases to be the thing. habitual and become just that, a memory.