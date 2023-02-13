Mexico City.- Despite the end of the confinement and the rebound in tourists around the world in 2022, tourist activity has not yet recovered from the pandemic.

According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), travelers who registered in 2022 are still below those who registered in 2019, before Covid-19.

In his most recent report published a few days ago, he highlighted that global activity was still 37 percent below the arrivals registered in 2020.

Between 2020 and 2021, about 70 percent of international tourist trips were losta drop well above the 4 percent that the market had contracted in 2009, the year of the last major global crisis.

In what corresponds to the global tourism GDP, it practically contracted half in the first years of the pandemic, going from 3.5 percent in 2019, to 1.7 percent in 2020.

Sandra Carvao, head of the Department of Market Intelligence and Competitiveness of the UNWTO, commented in a forum organized by the Anahuac Tourism Research and Competitiveness Center (Cicotur), that the improvement was consolidated in 2022.

The rebound, he added, was due to fewer travel restrictions, however it will not be until July or August when a rebound is finally seen.

“Although if we look back, 2022 has been a year to consolidate that recovery, many expected that it would be time to return to the previous data, but we still have a long way to go“, explained the director.

In America, which includes Mexico, according to the UNWTO, it already presents a recovery of 65 percent, comparing the results of 2022 against those of 2019.

In the Middle East and Europe the recovery is 83 and 79 percent, respectively.

For the UNWTO representative, it will be the strategies focused on attracting digital nomads that could reverse the effects of the slowdown in low travel seasons.