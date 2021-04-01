A closed commercial premises in Toledo, at the beginning of January. ismael Herrero / EFE

The household savings rate has reached a 20-year high. It is not a phenomenon exclusive to our country. The idea that Ben Bernanke, former president of the US Federal Reserve, already introduced before the financial crisis of the existence of an excess of global saving is reborn (global savings glut). After a financial crisis and a pandemic, it may seem that saving is the private preserve of those who have kept their jobs or progressed, something that unfortunately many families cannot say.

The saving is a glass of water that should not overflow, but not be emptied either. It is essential to generate investment in the medium term without resorting to excessive debt. To the extent that both governments and much of the private sector are already heavily leveraged, these accumulated funds may be essential to jumpstart the recovery. Whether this occurs and boosts the economy and employment —and, in different intensities, inflation— is something that will depend, among other things, on the degree of confidence of households. And there is no excess of it for many reasons.

In Spain, as in other countries, there is a well-founded fear that fiscal expansion to fight the pandemic will be followed by tax increases in the coming years. Some, in fact, are already here when the crisis has not yet emerged. That is going to block, to some extent, the desire to spend. Even so, the champagne effect that releases the consumption held for more than a year has yet to come. Its duration, yes, is going to be unknown. In the United States and in other countries where vaccination has been, to date, much more intense and hopeful than in Europe, the planning of this expenditure can already take place in conditions of greater certainty and is palpable in the environment.

In Spain, this pandemic saving is somewhat cyclothymic. On the one hand, families save little during the expansionary phases of the economic cycle, and this is evident in their dependence on external financing and non-real estate investment. On the other hand, a certain spending could be very useful with joy for the second half of the year but, at the rate we are going, it will be delayed. In any case, when it arrives it will be noticed. The problem is that between the tax burden and the persistence of mistrust, only a few bottles may be uncorked.

The way to manage crises is going to have a lot to say in saving and investing in the coming years. The private sector is lavished with a feeling of living in an age of the unthinkable. Two generations are struggling in a job market hit by two crises and are, almost naturally, more distrustful. Add to that the bleak outlook for retirement benefits and things get even more complicated. Perhaps it is because of this, among other factors, that central banks are not very concerned about inflationary pressure. Because it seems that much of the forecast savings is here to stay.