Mr. Popp, the medical journal “The Lancet” has set up a commission to prevent pandemics together with the non-governmental organization Coalition for Preventing Pandemics at the Source. There are many similar efforts, what is special about this commission?

In fact, many countries have removed their efforts to contain pandemics from the list of pressing problems – even though the risk remains high. While most pandemic prevention efforts to date – such as SARS-CoV-2 – have aimed to contain disease outbreaks through personal protective equipment, vaccines and other measures, the focus of this commission is on preventing disease outbreaks in the first place – i.e. the transmission of animal pathogens on humans, the so-called spillover events. This approach is fairer, more cost-effective and brings many other benefits for people and our planet. In the commission we are extremely diverse in terms of the experts involved. We have a balanced gender ratio and our experts come from all continents. The professional expertise is widely spread; there are doctors, social scientists and ecologists. For example, I am a sustainability researcher and my research focus is on the consequences of land use. There are also many assessments that deal with pandemic containment and prevention. But they are usually not as multidisciplinary as the Lancet Commission; we hope that they will have a broader impact. In order to be successful in the sustained fight against pandemics, you have to take off blinders.